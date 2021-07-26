Gary Spriggs

Advertisement

Gary Wayne Spriggs, age 79, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away Friday, July 23, 2021, at Baylor Heart and Vascular Hospital in Dallas, Texas.

Gary was born February 18, 1942, in Texarkana Hospital in Texarkana, Texas to Dale Austin Spriggs and Dorothy Marveen Gregory. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and was retired from Red River Army Depot. Gary was a member of Liberty-Eylau Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, Jackie Dale Spriggs, Donald Ray Spriggs, and Benjamin Michael Spriggs.

He is survived by his former wife, Sheila Russell Spriggs Cook and daughter, Angela; his sisters, Linda Sue Wilson and Peggy June Dickens; niece Kimberly Murphy and her husband Blake and their children, Kaleb and Korey Murphy; nephew, Kristopher Dickens and his wife, Krystal and their son Kai Dickens; half-sister, Teresa Johnson and two half-brothers, Charles Spriggs and Dale Spriggs, Jr., along with other relatives.

Graveside services will be at 11:00 AM Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens with Dr. Dwight Lowrie officiating. Burial is under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.