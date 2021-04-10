Billy Wayne Karr 81 years old of Simms, Tx went to be with the Lord on April 8th, 2021. He was born on July 14, 1939 in Horatio Arkansas. He is preceded in death by his wife Lou Ann Strickland Karr, his mother and father Lois Kelly and LeRoy Karr and his brother Leon “Tooter” Karr.

He is survived by his sons Kim and Karry Karr of Simms, Tx, daughter and son-in-law Angela and Jerrell Ritchie Jr. of New Boston, Tx., 4 grandkids Kody Wayne Karr and his wife Stephanie Hilton Karr of Simms, Tx, Jerrell Ritchie III (JT) and his wife Shelby Smith Ritchie of Marshall Tx, Kayla Whitney Karr of Shreveport, La and Karson Myles Ritchie. 3 great grandkids Blake Lane Karr, Kyler Waylon Karr and Samuel Curtis Karr. Several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held 2:00 P.M., Monday, April12, 2021 at Siloam Baptist Church, Simms, Texas with Bro. Steve Minter officiating. Interment will follow in Sand Hill Cemetery, Simms, Texas under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston, Texas. Visitation will be 2:00 P.M. until 4:0 P.M. Sunday, April 11, 2021 at the funeral home.