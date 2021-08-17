Billy Wright

Advertisement

Billy Ray Wright, age 78, of Hooks, Texas, died Sunday, August 15, 2021, in a local hospice facility.

Mr. Wright was born June 16, 1943, in Stringtown, Oklahoma to King Wright and Rosie Watt Wright. He was retired from Arkla Gas and was a member of Myrtle Springs Baptist Church in Hooks. Billy was a sprint car racing fanatic.

He was preceded in death by his parents and six siblings.

Survivors include his wife, Linda Wright; four children, Shane Wright and wife Mary, Jeff Wright and wife Christy, Jason Hanes and wife Kristi, and Kim Ford and husband, Greg; seven grandchildren, Aaron Wright, Zach Wright, Connor Wright, Townes Barker, Madilyn Hanes, Ty Ford and Ally Ford; and two great-grandchildren, Hadley Grace Wright and Raylen Wright.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM Friday, August 20, 2021, at Myrtle Springs Baptist Church with Rev. Roy Ford officiating. Burial will follow in Myrtle Springs Cemetery.

Visitation will be at the church for one hour prior to the service on Friday.