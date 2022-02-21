Billye Owen

Advertisement

Billye June Owen, age 90, of Texarkana, Texas, died Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at her residence.

Mrs. Owen was born June 25, 1931 in Bucktown, Arkansas. She was owner and manager of College Hill Drug for 58 years. She was a prominent member of the First Presbyterian Church, Texarkana, Arkansas, serving as Elder and Deacon, active member of the PTA at both the local and state levels, an officer of the May Dale Garden Club and was instrumental in Beauty in Texarkana, was Sustainer of the Year for the Jr. League of Texarkana, supported Women of the Arts, TRACH, Texarkana Symphony, Opportunities Inc. of Texarkana and many more. She was also on the Board of Directors for the University of Arkansas, Medical Foundation.

June was an avid bridge player, loved spending time on the lake in Hot Springs, was a member of the Oaklawn Jockey Club since 1976 never missing an Arkansas Derby, loved travel and her friends on Moores Lane. Her family was her life.

She attended Henderson State Teachers College in Arkadelphia where she met her husband, Joe Charles Owen. They were married on August 27, 1949.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Charles Owen; parents, Vernon Vell Wilson and Vera Bell Loyd Wilson and by a special cousin who was like a sister to her, Shirley Tomkievicz.

She is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Kathy Jeanne Bryant and Mark Bryant of Texarkana, Arkansas; one son and daughter-in-law, Dr. Randal Wilson Owen and Beth Owen of Lexington, Kentucky; five grandchildren, Dr. Shelly Thannum and husband Michael, Kevin Bryant and wife Amanda, Dr. Joseph Owen and wife Wendi, Dr. Kristen Owen Kusterer and husband Nate and Laura Owen Campbell and husband Andrew; ten great-grandchildren, Laney, Cooper, Kaley, Wilson, Bailey, Gus, Maggie, Billy, Owen, Audrey and a number of other relatives and friends.

Graveside service will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Memorial service will follow at 11:00 A.M. at the First Presbyterian Church with Rev. Dianne Brown officiating.

Visitation will be Friday evening at the Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas from 5:00-6:30 P.M.

