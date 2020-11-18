Advertisement

Robert L. “Bob” Durham, age 83, of Wake Village, Texas, died Monday, November 16, 2020, in a local hospital.

Mr. Durham was born February 18, 1937 in Bassett, Texas to Eddie and Betty Durham. He was a veteran of the United States Army and was retired as a salesman for Reliable Life Insurance and Ozan Motor Company. Bob never met a stranger and loved to tell stories. He enjoyed camping and fishing and listening to good old “honky-tonk”.

He was preceded in death by his wife of sixty years, Linda “Sue” Durham, by his parents, two brothers, Thomas Durham, and Henry Durham and two sisters Billie Green and Linda Prater.

Advertisement

Survivors include his children, Lisa Thedford of Wake Village, Doug (Nancy) Durham of Texarkana, Robbie (Tammie) Durham of Wake Village and Betty Durham of Wake Village; ten grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; three sisters, Claye Thacker, Diane Turner and Julia Chisum all of Maud; and one sister-in-law, Genomia Durham along with other relatives.

Graveside services will be at 3:00 p.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Hillcrest Memorial Park with D. Lowrie officiating. Burial is under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Thursday at the cemetery.

Pallbearers will be JR Yarborough, Dusty Durham, Derrick Durham, Corey Durham, Chris Bowhall, and Travis Buckland. Honorary pallbearers will be Robby Dye and Brennan Koester.

To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Bob Durham, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.