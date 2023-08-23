Bobbie Graham

Sponsor

Bobbie Deloyce Graham, age 80, of Texarkana, Texas, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, surrounded by her family.

Bobbie was born April 5, 1943, in Linden, Texas, and lived in Texarkana most of her life. Mrs. Graham was the retired salary personnel manager with Cooper Tire and Rubber Co. and a member of First Methodist Church, Arkansas. Bobbie was a fun-loving person who was always up for an adventure. You always knew where you stood with Bobbie because she was never afraid to give you her opinion. She was a very creative, social person who never met a stranger. Bobbie enjoyed working in her garden and growing her beautiful flowers. She was an avid reader and enjoyed a good glass of wine. She loved traveling with her husband and grandchildren. She was the world’s best grandmother and enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Clarice Tyler.

She is survived by her husband of forty years, Kenneth Graham of Texarkana, Texas; one daughter and son-in-law, Ann and Thad Bishop of Ashdown, Arkansas; one stepson, Jim Graham of Texarkana, Arkansas; one stepdaughter and stepson-in-law, Karen and Mark Woods of Texarkana, Arkansas; 8 grandchildren, Emily Hoover and Robert Hoover, Corey Graham and his wife, Meagan; Haley Parmmer, Dylan Graham, Eric Woods, Katlyn Woods and Brad Woods and a host of friends and other relatives.

Graveside services will be at 10:00 a.m. Friday at Memorial Gardens with David Boone officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday afternoon from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M.

Memorials may be made to First Methodist Church, Arkansas 400 E. 6th Street, Texarkana, Arkansas 71854, Hospice of Texarkana, 2407 Galleria Oaks, Texarkana, Texas 75503, or to Alzheimer’s Alliance Tri-State Area, 100 Memory Lane, Texarkana, Texas 75503.

