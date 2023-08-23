Sponsor

Anthony Morgan, affectionately known as “Ant,” left us all too soon on August 19, 2023, at the age of 27 due to a brain aneurysm. His vibrant spirit and warm heart touched the lives of many, leaving an indelible mark on those who had the privilege of knowing him.

Anthony was born on May 15, 1996, in Texarkana to Effirem Green and Delores Morgan. He had a promising future ahead, as he was completing a degree in criminal justice. He dedicated 8 years of his professional life as an employee at Chipotle, 4 of which he was a committed Manager, where his leadership, friendship, and unwavering commitment were evident to all who worked alongside him.

Beyond his professional endeavors, Anthony’s true joy came from spending time with his friends and nurturing his love for music. Whether it was sharing laughs, exploring new tunes, or simply enjoying each other’s company, he knew how to make every moment count.

In the heart of his family, Anthony was a solid rock, providing unwavering support and guidance. He is survived by his loving mother, Delores Morgan, and his brothers, Timothy Morgan of Texarkana and Jeremy Morgan of Texarkana, Jermell and Jamal Fulton of Texarkana; two aunts Tracy Miller and Tina Green both of Texarkana; best friends, Alex Simpson and Katie Edgell; along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and many loved ones. His role as a steadfast presence in their lives left an enduring impact, shaping them in ways words cannot fully express.

A celebration of Anthony’s life will be held on Saturday, August 26, at 10:00 AM at Chapelwood Funeral Home. Friends and family are invited to pay their respects during the visitation on Friday from 6:00 to 8:00 PM.

As we gather to honor Anthony’s memory, let us remember the joy and laughter he brought to our lives and the love he shared with all who knew him. His legacy will forever live on in our hearts.

May he rest in peace.

