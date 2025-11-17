Sponsor

Bobbie Marilyn Choate Nichols, age 75, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away peacefully on November 12, 2025. She was born on December 10, 1949, in Texarkana, Arkansas to Alton and Betty Massey Choate.

She spent her career as a devoted educator, dedicated to meeting the individual needs of her students daily. Her family would describe her as a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and a loyal friend.

She was preceded in death by Paul “Coach” Nichols and her parents Alton and Betty Massey Choate.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter and son-in-law, Kimberly and Brandon LaPrairie of Houston, Texas, her son, Christopher “Casey” Nichols and his wife, Megan of Texarkana, Texas; and her cherished grandchildren: Landon, Lyllian, Locklyn, and Landry LaPrairie, Abby, Emily, and Christopher Paul Nichols.

She is also survived by her sisters, Mary Choate of Texarkana, Texas; Suzann Johnson; special caregivers Susan Culberson and Graylon; her trustworthy friend, Teri Fowler of Texarkana, Texas; and her dear “Card Shark” friends — Marilou, Marie, Peggy Burson, Peggy Tipton, Jonita, Sherry, and Bill Whitlock — along with a host of extended family and friends who will miss her deeply.

A memorial service will be Sunday, November 23, 2025 at 1 PM at Chapelwood Funeral Home.