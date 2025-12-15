SPONSOR

Bobbie White, 96, of Hooks, Texas passed away on December 11, 2025 at a local hospital. She was born on December 22, 1928 to Hosea and Grace Rutherford in Anna, Texas.

Preceded in death by her parents, her husband Billy L. White, daughter Linda House, and son Mike White.

She was a member of First Baptist Church in Hooks, Texas, where she enjoyed serving in the nursery. Bobbie loved being outside working in the yard and garden. She enjoyed taking care of her grandbabies.

Survivors include her daughter Kim Schutte and husband Kevin of New Boston, Texas; grandchildren Ronald House and wife Samantha of Nash, Texas, Donald House of Hooks, Texas, Kaitlin Sipes and husband Devin of Hooks, Texas, Kade Schutte of New Boston, Texas; sister Jo Lee and husband Lewis of San Antonio, Texas, and a number of great grandchildren.

The family will have a private service.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the First Baptist Church, Hooks, Texas.