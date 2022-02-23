Bobby Choate

Advertisement

Bobby Glenn Choate, The Piano Man, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on February 18, 2022. He was 94.

Bobby was born on December 07, 1927, to Seabert Fields Choate and Jebbie White Choate in Texarkana, Texas. He was the seventh son born out of ten children.

Bobby attended public school in Texarkana until the 9th grade. Years later, he earned his GED and attended classes at East Texas Baptist College, in Marshall, Texas. Prior to attending ETBC, Bobby fulfilled the necessary requirements for becoming a licensed minister.

In 1944, at the age of 17, Bobby enlisted in the US Navy and was assigned to serve on the USS Wisconsin – BB64.

After moving his family back to Texarkana in 1958, Bobby started Choate Construction Company. In the late 1990’s, Bobby became a volunteer at Christus St. Michael Hospital, where he volunteered his musical talents, at the piano, in the atrium area. Bobby’s music soothed and comforted the lives of patients and families for more than twenty years, earning his recognition in the community as The Piano Man.

There is no doubt Bobby will be remembered for his music, his big smile, his jokes, his kindness to others, and his amazing gardens. Not many friends or family, in Bobby’s life, have not been fed out of his bountiful gardens. His tomatoes were the finest in town.

Bobby married his sweetheart, Norma Dean Powell, on August 01, 1947. They were married 67 years and had four daughters born to them. Bobby is survived by daughters, Peggy Roberts, Judy Jones, Sandy Dunham (Mark), and Robin Proctor (Danny) and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Norma predeceased Bobby in July of 2015.

Bobby was a faithful Christian and studied his Bible each night before he went to sleep. He was a member of First Baptist Church for many years.



Visitation will be held on Friday evening, at Chapelwood Funeral Home, from 5:00-6:30 pm. Services for Bobby are at First Baptist Church on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at 2:00. Graveside services will follow at Chapelwood Cemetery.

