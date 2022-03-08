Bobby Clements

Advertisement

Bobby Wayne Clements of Simms, TX, just 51 years old, died on March 5, 2022, from complications due to a 53-day battle against Covid. The family is deeply saddened by this unexpected loss. Bobby was born July 13, 1970.

Family was the most important thing to Bobby. He enjoyed spending quality time with family and friends fishing, hunting, camping, or just simply sitting on the back porch or in the shop. Bobby enjoyed hosting family gatherings, karaoke, and telling stories. He always had some great ones.

Bobby lived his life loud, with humor, with quick wit, with colorful language, and with a lot of advice to give everyone, especially if he thought you were wrong. Bobby had a long road with the Lord, with ups and downs as most Christians do. He had a renewed faith in the Lord during his struggles with illness and confirmed his faith to his family during his battle in the hospital.

Bobby lived his life for his family. He worked hard so they could play hard. He never met a stranger; he took in people like others take in stray animals. A person would never go without if Bobby was around. He was rough and tough on the exterior, but really a big ole teddy bear. The impact of Bobby’s love and generosity has made a profound impact on those who knew him.

He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Mona Clements, his children Justin Sillivan and wife Randi, daughter Kayla Sillivan, and daughter Jessica Clements, his parents Bobby and Teresa Clements and Wayde and Brenda Sharp, his siblings Scott Clements, Craig Clements, Shelley Fisher, Traci Woods, Amy Hill, and Justin Clements. He is also survived by his in-laws, Jimmy and Connie Larey. Finally, Bobby leaves behind his pride and joy in life, his favorite people besides Mona, his grandchildren Payton Wayne Clements, Kye Sillivan, Kynlee Sillivan, and Isabella Rose Gonzalez. With as many people as Bobby met and interacted with throughout his life, there is no way to list everyone that meant something to him. He leaves behind a number of nieces and nephews, brother and sisters-in-law, cousins, and a multitude of friends.

Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 PM Wednesday at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Rev. George Goynes officiating. Burial will be in Old Union Cemetery, Simms, Texas.

