Bobby Doyle Hensley, Jr. age 55, of Fouke, Arkansas, died Friday, February 26, 2021 in a Shreveport, Louisiana hospital.

Mr. Hensley was born October 23, 1965 in Texarkana, Arkansas. He was a rancher and a Christian. Bobby never met a stranger and was always willing to lend a helping hand. If you were his friend, you were a friend for life. He was a jokester and could fix anything and do it correctly. He enjoyed spending time outdoors fishing, hunting, but the most important part of his life was spending time his family and creating memories.

He is survived by his wife Debra Hensley of Fouke, Arkansas; one son and daughter in-law, Cory and Jody Hensley of Fouke, Arkansas; one stepdaughter, Amanda Thornell of Fouke, Arkansas; one stepson, Sam Peterson Jr. of Genoa, Arkansas; his parents, Bobby Doyle Hensley Sr. and his wife Judy Hensley; one brother and sister in-law, Paul and Ramona Hensley of Doddridge, Arkansas; three grandchildren, Payton Hensley, Emily Thornell, Tyler Thornell and a number of friends and nieces, nephews cousins, and other relatives.