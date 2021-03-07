Advertisement

Roy B. Pate, 84, of Texarkana, Arkansas passed away February 26, 2021.

He was born October 2, 1936 to Jewell and Myrtis Gilley Pate in Bowie County. He was a member of the First Assembly of God and retired from Goodyear.

He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter Shannon Pate.

Roy leaves behind his wife of 47 years Judy Pate of Texarkana, Arkansas; his sisters-in-law; Julia Imler of Ashdown, Arkansas, Mary Veneable of Texarkana, Texas, Leo and Betty Steele of Texarkana, Arkansas, Gene Hickman of Arkadelphia, Arkansas, Margie Hickman of Royce City, Texas, Shirley Steele of Bauxite, Arkansas.