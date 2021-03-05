Advertisement

Bobby Edward McCoy Sr., age 83, went to be with his Lord and Savior on February 25, 2021.

Mr. McCoy was born on August 5, 1937 in Pinsonfork, Kentucky to his parents, Winfred and Opal Runyon McCoy. He was a veteran of the Korean and Vietnam War, and he was also a member of Rock Creek Baptist Church.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Lucille McCoy; and his daughter Connie McCoy; and brother, Johnnie McCoy.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Vicki McCoy; his son and daughter in law, Bobby and Mary Jane McCoy; his adopted daughter, Melanne Kemp; four step-children, Kevin Hornsby and wife Kourtnie, Christopher Mckinney, Shawna Long, and Jason Clepper; two sisters in law, Eunice McCoy and Allie Mae Walters; his grandchildren, Jake McCoy and wife Melissa, Jayme McCoy, James Kemp, Ben Kemp; great grandchildren, Ariel, Cade, Gracie, Dawson, Hunter, Jaxson, Emorie; one great-great- grandson, Travis Cade McCoy; his step- grandchildren, Jason, Brittney, Gage, Lexi, Karlie, Wyatt, Alyssa, Camaron, Kendale, and Micheal.

Visitation will be held on Sunday February 28, 2021 from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Funeral service will be Monday, March 1, 2021 at 10:00 am in the Chapel with Bro. Carl Teel officiating. Burial will follow at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.