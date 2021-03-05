Texas A&M System Issues Guidance on COVID-19 Protocols

Advertisement

Over the past year, the Texas A&M System institutions have done an amazing job in responding to the pandemic and protecting the health of our faculty, staff and students.

With the end of the spring semester only 6-8 weeks away, A&M system members should continue to follow system guidance, “Guidance for Spring Semester of 2021 and Related Issues” issued in October 2020 on testing, face coverings, classes, physical distancing, occupancy limitations, co-curricular activities, among other matters.

Based on our assessment of current conditions, this step will help us successfully complete the semester and is consistent with Gov. Greg Abbott’s order that masking and other protocols should be decided by our institutions, not by the state.

At the conclusion of the spring semester, we anticipate System guidance being lifted so that all rules, procedures and practices regarding classes, travel, face coverings, testing, etc., will be determined locally at your institution informed by your conditions and reviewed by the System.

The System may provide additional guidance this semester or going forward, as conditions warrant.

