Bobby Glen Bonds, age 88, of Texarkana, Arkansas died November 3, 2020 at a local hospital following complications of Covid-19.

Bobby was born July 22, 1932 in Hamburg, Arkansas to his parents, Preston and Mallie Bonds. He was employed at Sterling’s Store 5&10 for fifteen years and K-Mart for thirty years.

He’s preceded in death by his parents; brothers and sisters, Billy, Doris, Virginia, Preston, Lila Mae, Nina, Gilbert, and Hazel; two daughters, Mickey Stockmann, Chrystal Mayfield; and one niece, Teresa Wells.

Survivors include his brother, Travis Bonds; wife, Maudie Bonds; daughter, Cindy Freiley and husband Mike; son, Bobby Gibson; grandchildren, Jeff and Wendy Avery, Sabrina and Marc Boucher, Tara and David Droske; great-grandchildren, Zachary Avery, Haley Avery, and Colby Mahan; great-great grandchildren, Claire and William Droske; two great nieces, Valery and Paige Wells and their dad Mike Wells, and many other nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be at 1:00 PM Friday November 11, 2020 at the North Chapel, Chapelwood Cemetery.

Funeral service will Friday 2:00 PM November 11, 2020 at the North Chapel, Chapelwood Cemetery with Mike Freiley officiating.

Due to Covid-19 the family has requested that everyone wears a face mask.