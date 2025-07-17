Sponsor

Bobby Joe Lindsey was born on April 7, 1933, in Levelland, Texas and passed away peacefully on July, 15, 2025.

Bobby was a veteran, welder by trade, and a Christian. He was a member of First Baptist Church Texarkana.

Bobby is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Lora Mae Lindsey, and his daughter Cynthia Shelby.

Bobby is survived by his son, Tommy Lindsey and wife Valerie; several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be Friday, July 18, 2025 at 10:00 A.M. at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens in Nash, Texas.