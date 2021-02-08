Advertisement

Bobby Lee Love, age 78, of Texarkana, Arkansas went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, February 5, 2021 in a local hospice facility, surrounded by his family.

Mr. Love was born July 5, 1942, in Texarkana, Arkansas. He was retired from U.P. Railroad as a switchman after 30 years and was a member of Northern Hills Baptist Church. He enjoyed camping, fishing, and hunting. Bobby was known to be a fun-loving, caring individual. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and brother.

He was preceded in death by his sons, Randy Love, Rob Love and one brother, Roy Clifton Love.

He is survived by his wife of fifty-eight years, Louise Love; one daughter, Becky Cox; two grandsons, Hunter Cox, Parker Cox; one brother, Troy Love; sister-in-law, Gayle Walker; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Juanita and Luther Douglas; sister-in-law, Carolyn Love; brother-in-law, Jack Stone and a host of other friends and relatives.

Funeral services will be 2pm Monday, February 8, 2021 at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas Chapel with Dr. Roger Copeland, and Rev. Kelvin Richardson officiating. Burial will be at Harmony Grove Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday, February 7, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

