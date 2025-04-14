Sponsor

Bobby Ray Lafayette, age 81, of Fouke, Arkansas, died on Saturday, April 12, 2025, at home, surrounded by his family.

Mr. Lafayette was born on January 22, 1944, in Texarkana, Arkansas, and lived in Fouke most of his life. He was retired from Cooper Tire and Rubber Company and a Highland Church of Christ member. He was generous and had a funny sense of humor that made people laugh. He had a passion for the outdoors and loved hunting and fishing. He was preceded in death by his parents, Vince and Alva Lee Lafayette, one sister, Diann Prater, and one brother, Vince Ronnie Lafayette.

He is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Annette and Rusty Pearson, Rae Ann and Toby Patty, one sister-in-law, Dianne Lafayette, one brother-in-law, John Prater, his friend, Mike Wilson, four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and a host of friends and other relatives.

The family will receive friends on Monday, April 14, 2025, from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M.

Graveside services will be 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday at Corinth Cemetery in Fouke, Arkansas, with Chris Hooten officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

The family would like to thank Hospice of Texarkana for the excellent care and love they gave to Bobby during his illness.