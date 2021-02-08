Advertisement

Aubrey M. “Boe” Clark, age 82, of Texarkana, Arkansas went home to be with his Lord and Savior on February 6, 2021 in a local hospice facility.

Mr. Clark was born March 5, 1938 in Fouke, Arkansas and was a longtime resident of Texarkana area. He was retired director of construction with International Paper in Domino, Texas. He was also a member of the Church of Christ. He had an indomitable personality, there was no mountain too high or valley too low that he did not conquer. He was a character builder, enjoyed horses, cattle, and the biggest joy of his life was his family. He is preceded in death by his wife of fifty-one years, Betty Clark; one son, Donald Clark and one great grandson Austin Nall; his parents, D.A. Clark and Ida Rushing Clark; two brothers, James Clark, Shorty Clark and one sister, Barbara Jennings.

He is survived by one daughter and son in-law, Deborah Denice Jones and husband Ronald of Texarkana, Arkansas; one son and daughter in-law, Ronnie Clark and wife Lorinda of Queen City, Texas; six grandchildren, Emily and Scott Covington, Laronda and Corey Graf, Ben and Kayla Jones, Heath Clark, Philip Clark, Jennifer Clark; twelve great grandchildren and a host of other friends and relatives.

Advertisement

Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at Memorial Gardens with Jim Sides officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday, February 8, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

Register online at www.texarkanafuneralhome.com.

To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Boe Clark, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.