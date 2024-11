Sponsor

Bradley David Angelsberg, 42 of Texarkana, Tx, passed away November 26, 2024, at his home.

He was born March 7, 1982, in Texarkana, TX to Edward and Marcia Angelsberg.

He loved anime and computers.

He is survived by his parents; a brother and sister-in-law, Daniel and Gina Angelsberg; one nephew, Davey and wife Alana Howard; two nieces, Megan Howard and Emma Angelsberg; one great nephew, Baker Howard.

Graveside service will be Saturday 2:00 pm, November 30, 2024 at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.