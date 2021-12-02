Advertisement

Bradley Linn Hobbs, age 72, of Wichita, Kansas, passed away on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at a local assisted living facility. He was born on September 21, 1949, in Anthony, Kansas, to Harry and Evelyn Hobbs.

Mr. Hobbs spent his working days as an Aerospace Electronics Technician and was a Veteran of the United States Navy. In his free time, he enjoyed playing billiards and remodeling homes.

He was a wonderful and loving son, brother, uncle, and friend.

He was preceded in death by his father and stepmother, Harry and Diana Hobbs; his mother and stepfather, Evelyn and Ivan Holmes; his brother, Mike Hobbs; and his nephew, Jarrod Hobbs.

Left to cherish his memory are his brothers, Dennis (Pam) Hobbs, Pat (Trudy) Hobbs, Bill (Lyndora) Hobbs, Lee (Shelley) Hobbs, Danny (Mary) Strouse; his sisters, Vickie (Sam) Crowe, Tracie (Neil) Crowder, Teresa Holmes, Julia McMahon, Gretia Deckard; his stepsiblings, Allan Holmes, Hester (Bill) Guerin; numerous nieces and nephews; and a number of other relatives and friends.

Cremation arrangements are being made under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home – Nash, Texas.



In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial donations to be made to the American Diabetes Association | P.O. Box 7023 – Merrifield, VA 22116-7023 or www.diabetes.org.

