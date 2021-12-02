Advertisement

George Nicholas “Nick” Bass, age 59, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at his home.

Mr. Bass was born September 28, 1962, in Del Rio, Texas. He was Vice President of Belt Construction Company in Texarkana and a member of St. James’ Episcopal Church.

Nick was known for his love of airplanes as a young adult. This love continued to grow when his son, Kyle, got his pilots license and they were able to fly together. He was a Dallas Cowboys fan and enjoyed watching the Razorbacks win. He traveled the world with his family, friends and his wife, Ale. Nick, also known as “Big” to his grandchildren, loved nothing more than watching them grow and accomplish things in life. He was always so proud of his children and grandchildren in every phase of life and was proud to tell all of his friends about their accomplishments. Nick was preceded in death by his parents, Tom and Pattye Bass.

Advertisement

He is survived by his wife, Alejandra Bass of Texarkana, Arkansas, one son, Kyle and wife Haylie Bass of Texarkana, Arkansas, one daughter, Erin and husband Dillon Ward of Ashdown, Arkansas, two step children, Diego Morlet and Julia Morlet, both of Texarkana, Arkansas, one sister, Samantha Wall and her husband Richy of Diana, Texas; five grandchildren, Tate, Brody, and Lynnie Bass, Ensley and Patton Ward and a host of friends and other relatives.

The family will receive friends the funeral home Thursday, December 2, 2021 from 4:00 to 6:00 P. M.

Funeral Services will be 10:00 A. M. December 3rd at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas with Father David J. Halt officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens.

Register online @ www. texarkanafuneralhome.com

