Brenda Alton

Brenda Kay Alton, age 68, of Fouke, Arkansas died on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at her residence.

Mrs. Alton was born September 23, 1952, in Texarkana, Arkansas. She was a member of Calvary Holiness Church and a homemaker. She was a loving, caring and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She is preceded in death by her parents, Billy and Mary Bradley; one brother, John Bradley and one sister, Ginger Shearer.

She is survived by her husband of forty-two years, Jerry Alton; one son, Joe Nooner of Fouke, Arkansas; three daughters, Lori Ann Harper of Texarkana, Texas, Jerrie Alton of Fouke, Arkansas, Monica Mitchell of Fouke, Arkansas; seven grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; a special nephew, Michael Shearer and a host of other friends and relatives.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Independence Cemetery in Fouke, Arkansas with Rev. Mike Brewer officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.