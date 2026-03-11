Brenda Clark

SPONSOR

May 20, 1948 – March 7, 2026

Brenda Kathryn Clark was born on May 20, 1948, to J.L. and Vivian Glass. She passed from this life on March 7, 2026, surrounded by her loving family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her infant daughter Debra Kay, her brother Pete, her son in law, David; and her great grandson, Landon.

Those left to cherish her precious memory are her daughters, Ann (Pepe), Becky, Crissie (Sammy), and Rennie (Keith), as well as her sisters Gail and Myra. She was a proud Nana to Meria, Shell (William), Nikki, Jamie, Cindy, Jacob (Laura) , Johnathan (Stepahnie), Brian, Matt, Skyler, Micheal, TJ, and Kyle. She was also blessed with 14 great grandchildren, with one more precious blessing on the way. She was lovingly known as “Aunt Brent” to her nieces and nephew whom she loved dearly. She also leaves behind countless other beloved family members and dear friends.

Brenda found joy in life’s simple pleasures. She loved playing games, getting lost in a good book, and watching westerns and mysteries. Most of all, she cherished the time she spent with her family. Whether gathered around the table for a game, sharing stories, or simply enjoying each other’s company, those moments meant the world to her.

Family was the center of Brenda’s life, and her love for Jesus was a guiding light that carried her through life. Her faith brought her strength, comfort, and peace, and it was reflected in the kindness and love she showed to those around her.

Her life was a testament to enduring love, quiet strength, and steadfast devotion. Though she will be deeply missed, her spirit lives on in the generations she helped raise and in the hearts of all who knew and loved her.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Hospice of Hope for the care and compassion they provided.

A memorial service will be held Friday March 13th at 2 pm at Landmark Baptist Church in Hope.

Arrangements are under the direction of Tri-State Cremation and Funeral Services, Texarkana, Arkansas.

