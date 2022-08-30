Brenda Fisher

Advertisement

Brenda Kay Fisher, age 69, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died Thursday, August 18, 2022, at Hospice of Texarkana.

Ms. Fisher was born February 13, 1953, in Texas and worked for Fashion Cleaners for over 20 years. She loved to go fishing and cooking for her friends and family. She was a Baptist.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Donna Smart, her father and step-mother, Milton and Genell Smith; one sister Virginia Davis and one brother Carl Smith.

Survivors include her children, Ammie Roberts and husband, Cliff of Texarkana, Arkansas, Clayton Ward and wife Shay of New Boston, Texas and Kimberly Larsen and husband Dustin of Wylie, Texas; twelve grandchildren whom she was a wonderful Nana to; two great-grandchildren and one step-sister, Dannie McDonald of Georgia.

Visitation will be from 2:00-4:00 PM Sunday, August 21, 2022, at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Graveside services will be at 10:00 AM Monday, August 22, 2022, at Concord Cemetery, Fouke, Arkansas.

