Brenda Jane Sisco, age 74, passed away peacefully on January 14, 2025, at a local hospital while surrounded by her loved ones.

Brenda was born on June 8, 1950, in Miller County to her parents, Ruben and Dorothy Reynolds.

Brenda was a homemaker, who loved spending time with her family, especially her great grandson, Parker. She had a passion for crocheting and sewing, making all her grandchildren’s Halloween costumes and Christmas costumes. She was a very loving, passionate, woman who never met a stranger. She also enjoyed reading and spending time with her church family at Cathedral Heights Church of the Nazarene.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William Bill Troy Sisco; and her sister, Glenda Reynolds.

She is survived by two daughters, Tammy Sisco of Texarkana, AR, Amanda and Greg Lynch, and daughter, Sarah of Texarkana, TX; grandchildren; Megan and Chase Waddell, and son, Parker, AJ and Megan Nichols and their children, Conner, Liam, and Blair; along with her other special family, Stephanie and Israel Ramirez, and their children, Israel Marcus, Kayden, Issac, Alidia, Valery; her sister-in-law, Nettie and Sherman Waters; and two special aunts, Freddie Hackler and Donna Ramsey; with a host of other family members and friends.

Mrs. Sisco’s body will lie in state Thursday, January 16, 2025, at Texarkana Funeral Home, AR for anyone wishing to come to pay their respects from 8:00 AM until 7:30 PM.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, January 17, 2025, at Memorial Gardens with Bro. Andrew Marston officiating.

The family will be at the Sisco residence.