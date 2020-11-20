Brenda Joyce Hensel

Advertisement

Brenda Joyce Parker Hensel, 67, of Hooks, Texas peacefully went to be with the Lord on November 18th, 2020 from Christus St. Michael’s Hospital in Texarkana, Texas. Brenda was born October 27, 1953 to Ottis Ray and Melva Hibberts Parker at St. Michael’s Hospital in Texarkana, Arkansas.

She was preceded in death by her father, Ottis Ray Parker. She is survived by her mother, Melva Hibberts Parker of Hooks, Texas; husband of 46 years, Paul Hensel of Hooks, Texas; daughter and son-in-law, Hannah Hensel Baxter and Jeremy Baxter of New Boston, Texas; son and daughter-in-law, Benjamin Hensel and Jessie McInroe Hensel of Daingerfield, Texas. Also, survived by her two brothers; Dennis and, sister-in-law, Linda Parker of The Woodlands, Texas, and Eric and, sister-in-law, Janet Parker of Ashdown, Arkansas along with a good number of nieces and nephews.

Not only was Brenda a devoted, beloved daughter, sister, wife and mother, she was a retired elementary school teacher of Hooks ISD after 26 years. After retirement, Brenda worked as a sales clerk at Whisenhunt City Pharmacy in Hooks, Texas, for the past 8 years. She was also a very active member of First Baptist Church Hooks.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday November 23rd, 2020 at Chapelwood Funeral Home, 1015 N Kings Hwy, Nash, TX, with Rev. Grant Sutton and Rev. Roy Ford officiating. Gravesite ceremony to follow.

Family visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Sunday November 22nd, 2020 at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church Hooks; or a charity of your choice.

