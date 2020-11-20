Advertisement

Roland Elijah Toney, age 11, of Texarkana, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. He was born September 30, 2009 in Texarkana to Ronald Toney and Rinda Cochran.

Roland was the sweetest and most kind-hearted child who loved with all his heart. Roland loved Jesus and would pray with his Maw many times. He always talked to his Maw, brother, and sister about so many things and was never afraid to say what he was feeling or thinking. He always made sure to make everyone laugh; he was a true comedian through and through. He brought joy and cheer to all of our hearts daily. His hobbies included camping, fishing, and of course lots of sports. He always enjoyed playing his game console, and taking care of his pets. Most of all, Roland always made sure he told his Maw every day and night “I love you so so so much” and in return he always heard his Maw say the same. Roland is now in heaven with Jesus waiting and smiling!

He leaves behind his mother, Rinda Cochran; father, Ronald Toney; grandparents, John and Suki Cochran; brother, Riley Kelley; sister, Hannah Kelley; and uncle, Franky Cochran all of Texarkana.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 22, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Chapelwood Funeral Home, Nash, Texas.

Services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Chapelwood Funeral Home, Nash, Texas.

