Brenda Kay Firth, age 60 of Simms, Texas passed away Tuesday, January 5, 2021 in a local hospital. Mrs. Firth was born July 22, 1960 in Midland, Texas.

She was a homemaker and is preceded in death by her parents, a brother Melvin McHenry, Jr. and a sister, Alice King.

She is survived by her husband, Doyle Firth of Simms, Texas, one daughter Dana Rachel and fiance’ Robert Benson of Texarkana, Arkansas, one son, Steven Morgan of Palestine, Texas, grandchildren, Keely and Clifton Rushing, Kaden Rachel, Jaci Benson, Polly Morgan, Karlee Morgan-Combs, Elizabeth Benson, Stephanie Benson, 6 great grandchildren, Riverlee Rushing, Kai Minnefield, Ava Benson, Bree Minnefield, Alejandro Vasquez, Rafael Benson, one brother, Brian McHenry of Alaska, a sister, Doris Buckelew of Tyler, Texas and a number of other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. in the Bates Rolf Chapel, New Boston, Texas with Bro. Shannon Crawford and Bro. Steven Minter officiating.

Interment will be in Old Union Cemetery, Simms, Texas under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home.

Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Monday January 11, 2021 at the funeral home.

