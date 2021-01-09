Paul Griffith

Advertisement

Paul Allen Griffith (Rubber Foot) age 70, of Genoa, Arkansas died January 6, 2021 at his residence.

Mr. Griffith was born January 1, 1951 in Texarkana, Texas and was a log truck driver. He was a very hardworking man.

He was preceded in death by his wife of thirty-nine years, Rita Griffith; his parents, William Clifton and Jessie Griffith and one sister, Linda Gallagher.

He is survived by one son, Terry Sullivan of Genoa, Arkansas; one daughter, Jessica Griffith of Genoa, Arkansas; one sister, Kathy Drennon of Texarkana, Texas; five grandchildren, Blake Sullivan, Cody Sullivan, Kaylee Sullivan, Laken Spruell, Tucker Stiner and a host of other friends and relatives.

Graveside services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Memorial Gardens with Rev. Lonnie Jones officiating.

Burial will be under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

The family will be at the Griffith residence, 244 Miller County 285 Texarkana, Arkansas.

