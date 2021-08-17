Brian Harris

Advertisement

Brian Lynn Harris, 49, of Texarkana, Texas passed away on Sunday, August 15, 2021.

He was born July 11, 1972 in Prescott, Arkansas.

Brian was a dedicated husband, father, and son. He was an Acute Care Nurse Practitioner, owner of Express Care, and an entrepreneur. He loved spending quality time with his family-watching movies with Meagan, watching Remington play baseball, or hanging out at the river in Glenwood. His smile was infectious, and his laugh contagious. He made friends wherever he went.

Advertisement

Brian is preceded in death by his grandparents, Mack & Billie Almond, Margaret White, and Olean & Will Harris.

He is survived by his wife, Holland Hickerson Harris; one daughter, Meagan Harris; one son, Remington Harris all of Texarkana, Texas; his mother, Sharon Lee of Texarkana, AR; his father Dale Harris, of El Dorado, AR; one half-brother, Matt Harris of Louisiana; a special aunt and uncle, Jean and Ron Rutledge of Terrell, TX; his in-laws, Kendra and Horace Jackson, of Hot Springs, AR and David and Robin Hickerson of Texarkana, AR; one brother-in-law, John David Hickerson of Texarkana, AR; Meagan’s mother, Michelle Harris, of Texarkana, AR; and countless special friends.

The family will receive friends for visitation at Texarkana Funeral Home, 4801 Parkway Dr., Texarkana, AR on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 from 6-8pm. The funeral will be on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at 10am at First United Methodist Church, 400 E. 6th St., Texarkana, AR.

In lieu of flowers, memorials made be made to Special Olympics of Arkansas, 2115 Main Street, N Little Rock, AR 72114.