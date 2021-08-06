Advertisement

Brian Keith Swint, age 60, of Redwater, Texas, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at the Arkansas Heart Hospital in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Brian was born September 4, 1960, at Texarkana, Texas and had lived all of his life in Texarkana and Redwater. He was a member of Trinity Baptist Church and was employed at Cooper Tire and Rubber Company. He was preceded in death by his parents, Virgil and Katherine Swint, and his son-in-law, Scott Snyder.

Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Debbie Blanton Swint of Redwater, Texas, one daughter, Brandy Snyder of Texarkana, two sons, Joshua Swint and his wife Jessica of Naples, Texas, and Jacob Swint and his fiancé Caitlin of Redwater, Texas, one sister, Kathleen Swint Dunphy and her husband Patrick of Texarkana, one brother, Howard Swint and his wife Denise of Texarkana, one sister-in-law, Pamela Williams and her husband Chad of Fouke, Arkansas, seven grandchildren, Sylas Hollins, Griffin Hollins, Witten Hollon, Wyatt Swint, Jacob Webb, Sophie Webb, and McKenzie Swint, and a number of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

A celebration of his life will be at 2:00 P.M. Saturday August 7, 2021 at Trinity Baptist Church with Rev. Andy Coats officiating. Burial will be at Memorial Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6 PM until 8 PM Friday.

Memorials may be made to: Trinity Christian School Pre School, 3107 Trinity Blvd. Texarkana, Arkansas, 71854.

The family will be at their residence in Redwater, Texas.