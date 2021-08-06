Advertisement

Chris Edward Sinquefield, aka “Santa, Sinq., Sledge and Texarkana Toy Man” born December 21st, 1966 to parents Ronnie and Gayle Sinquefield of Redwater, Texas, died Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Chris, was a 1985 graduate of Redwater High School. Chris earned an A.S., Texarkana College (1989); B.S., Criminal Justice, Sam Houston State University (1990); B.S., Mathematics, TAMU -Texarkana (2004); M.S., Curriculum & Instruction, TAMU -Texarkana (2008). He was employed by TAMU – as a Math Program Coordinator and Instructor. He enjoyed his collections of baseball cards, Star Wars, Star Trek and many comic action figures. Chris also handcrafted his own figures. He was also a huge “foodie” and cooking new things like es cargo. Above all his passion was playing Santa Claus to many children and those young at heart. Over the past several years, he and wife Jimmie as Mrs. Claus visited hundreds of families during the holiday season spreading joy. He was a member of the International Brotherhood of Real Bearded Santas and Texas State Santas. Chris’ infectious smile and laugh are unforgettable. He was loved by everyone.

He is preceded in death by his father Ronnie Sinquefield. He is survived by wife Jimmie of New Boston, two children Jennifer Jordan, Jeffrey Jordan and wife Carolina, mother Gayle Sinquefield of Texarkana, brother Tony Kight and wife Sheran of Corley, Texas, sister Jodi Dunham and husband Bart of Texarkana, nephews Daniel and Courtney Kight, Randall and Kinsey Kight, step-children Patrick Cowan, Kelsey Cowan, Kristen Dufour, Danielle Galloway and a number of grandchildren, great nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Saturday August 7th @ First Baptist Church, New Boston. In lieu of flowers, we ask anyone to donate a toy in Chris’ memory to a needy child or Toys for Tots.