Bridgett Paige Walls infant daughter of Johnathan and Austin Walls died Thursday, January 28, 2021 in a local hospital.

Bridgett was born January 28, 2021 in Texarkana, Texas.

Other survivors include, three sisters, Ruby Walls, Melody Campos and Lillian Campos, one brother, John Walls; her grandparents, Paige and Tony Walls of Texarkana, Texas; Bill and Teresa Acklin of Rosen, Arkansas; her great grandparents, Eva Smith, Bridgett Whiteaker and Cecil Tittle and a number of other relatives.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

