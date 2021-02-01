Advertisement

Jerald Lusby, age 79 of Texarkana, Texas passed away Thursday, January 28, 2021 at a local facility. Mr. Lusby was born December 14, 1941 in Hamburg, Arkansas. He was retired from Flowers Bakery Company as a District Supervisor, and a US Army veteran. He was preceded in death by his wife Carol Lusby, his father, Floyd Lusby, his mother, Evelyn Lusby, and brother, Lester Lusby.

Survivors include, two daughters and one son in law, Shannon and James Smith of Texarkana, Texas, Lori Lusby of Texarkana, Texas, three granddaughters and one spouse, Shianne and Tim Greenhill, Sarah George, Logan Smith, one grandson, Jared Smith, one great grandson, Sage Greenhill, one brother and sister in law, Larry and Nelda Lusby, four sisters and one brother in law, Mary Powell, Barbara and Jackie Swartz, Susie Brown, Mabel Sawyer and a host of other family and friends.

Graveside Funeral Services will be held Monday at 2:00 p.m. February 1, 2021 in the Chapelwood Memorial Gardens, Nash, Texas with Bro. Scott Neathery officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston, Texas.

Online registration may be made at www.batesrolffuneralhome.com

To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Jerald Raymond Lusby, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.