Edgar A. “Bud” Guest, age 93, of Texarkana, Arkansas, passed away on Monday, March 20, 2023.

Bud was born in Texarkana, Texas on October 2, 1929, to Bertrand F. and Naoma Aycock Guest. He was a proud veteran of the United States Marines and served in the Korean War Conflict. He worked as a general contractor and city official for both Texarkana, Arkansas and Texarkana, Texas.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his sister, his stepson, two nephews, and one niece.

He is survived by his wife, Virginia Guest of Texarkana, Arkansas; his son, Ed Guest and wife, Rhonda Listar of Phoenix, Arizona; daughter, Dinah Stults, and husband, Steve of Hickory Creek, Texas; stepdaughter, Holly Cook of Texarkana, Arkansas; grandchildren, Jonathan, Jaron, Jessi, Jeena, and Russell; four great-grandchildren; three nephews, Doug, Tim, Dixon, and one special niece, Phyllis.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, March 27, 2023 at Christ Church on Rondo Road. Burial will be under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas.

Visitation will be held on Monday from 1:00 – 2:00 PM at Christ Church.

