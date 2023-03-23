Betty Leake

Advertisement

Betty Joyce Lawley Leake, age 85, of Texarkana, Texas went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, March 20, 2023.

Mrs. Leake was born June 17, 1937, in O’Donnell, Texas. She was a member of Cross View Baptist Church and was employed at her father’s business, Lawley Machine Shop. She was also a licensed beautician.

Mrs. Leake was preceded in death by her father and mother, Joe and Lavada Lawley, two sisters, Barbara Daines and Venita Giles and brother, Mark Lawley.

She is survived by her husband, George W. Leake and one daughter, Sharla Holland of Santa Rosa, California.

Graveside services will be at 2:00 PM Thursday, March 23, 2023, at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens with Rev. Kelsey Coleman officiating.

Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 PM Wednesday at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

