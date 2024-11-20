Sponsor

Buford Joe Willis, age 77, passed away after a lengthy illness on Saturday, November 16, 2024. He was born on January 11, 1947, in Crossett, Arkansas to his parents, Marvin and Susie Willis, with an older sister, Edith Mae, and older brother, Marvin Wayne.

After graduating from Arkansas A&M at Monticello and the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville, he worked as both elementary principal and teacher for thirty-five years, working the last twenty years with TASD. After his retirement from education, he became a volunteer for the Texarkana Friends of the Library. He was also a proud member of the ArkLaTex Woodturners, spending hours turning wood into art objects. When Buford wasn’t working at his job, he was working in one of his beloved workshops, building wonderful wood items as well as wooden toys for children. As an educator, a woodworker, and a volunteer, Buford touched the lives of so many children and friends.

He is survived by his wife of fifty- seven years, Patricia Willis, of Texarkana, Arkansas; his son, Buford Russell Willis, and his wife, Norma, and grandson, Brandon Willis of San Antonio, Texas; his daughter, Susan Willis Morehead of Texarkana, Arkansas; and granddaughter, Kristina Ellis of Spokane, Washington and a host of friends and other relatives.

A memorial service at First Presbyterian Church, Arkansas, will be held to celebrate Buford’s life on Saturday, November 30, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens prior to service time.

Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, Arkansas, 516 Pecan Street, Texarkana, Arkansas 71854.