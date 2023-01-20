Butch Poole

Advertisement

Norman “Butch” Jeffery Poole, age 78, of Texarkana, Texas, died Thursday, January 19, 2023, at his residence.

Mr. Poole was born September 21, 1944, in Shreveport, Louisiana to TJ and Sarah (Holcomb) Poole. He worked as a grocer for many years at DeLaughter’s Grocery in Maud, Texas. He loved listening to old country music and watching westerns and wrestling.

He was preceded in death by his parents, four siblings, his wife, Nina Poole, son, Roy Lynn Poole and a daughter, Brenda Poole.

Survivors include one sister, Jacque Yonkey of Texarkana; one step daughter, Kelly Burkhalter and numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be at 11:00 AM Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

