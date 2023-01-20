Advertisement

Mary Elizabeth Huddleston, age 73, of Queen City, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023.

She was born on December 3, 1949, in Texarkana, Texas to James and Evelyn Dillard.

Mrs. Huddleston spent her working days as a computer programmer for IGA for forty years. In her free time, she enjoyed watching television and movies, reading books, camping, hunting, and fishing with her late husband, but most importantly, she loved spending time with her family.

Her family described her as a loving and compassionate woman who was a quick-witted as they come. She was a wonderful and loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of fifty-four years, Herbert “Herbie” Huddleston; her son, Earl Wayne Huddleston; her sister, Cheryl Hackbarth; and her brother, Robert Nelson.

Left to cherish her memory is her one daughter, Kerri Reynolds; one daughter-in-law, Crystal Huddleston; seven grandchildren, Kristian Kyles, Robbin Hall and husband, Ryan, Candace Mangus and husband, Tyler, Taylor Kidd and wife Kalee, Kayla Fawcett and husband Caleb, Samantha Reynolds, and Sydney Reynolds; ten great-grandchildren, Titan Kidd, Lottie Kidd, Daxton Fawcett, Crockett Fawcett, Landon Hall, Adilynn Hall, Linley Butler, Scarlett Butler, Karmynn Lamay, and Mikhail Mangus; her brother and sister-in-law, Jimmy and Marvanna Nelson; her three brothers-in-law and three sisters-in-law, Mike and Nancy Huddleston, Randy and Janel Huddleston, Ida and Cleve Singleton; and a number of other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, January 23, 2023, at 10:00 AM at Chapelwood Funeral Home – Nash, Texas with Bro. Steve Minter officiating.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 22, 2023, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM the day before the service.

Interment will be in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home – Nash, Texas.

