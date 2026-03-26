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June 4, 1939 – March 24, 2026

Calvin Gerald Jones SR. passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in his home surrounded by his loving family at the age of 86. Calvin was born June 4, 1939, to Roland and Bernice Jones of Hooks Texas.

Calvin is proceeded in death by his parents, his lovely wife of 57 years Jeanette Rose Jones; 2 children, Debra and David Jones; 3 brothers Wallace, Robert and Charles Jones; and his sister Frances Sanborn.

SPONSOR

Calvin is survived by one son and daughter-in-law Calvin Jones Jr. and Maggie Jones of Norfolk, Virginia; two daughters and one son-in-law, Shelly Terry of Texarkana, Texas and Susan and Thomas Spall of Hooks Texas; He was also blessed with 5 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

A public viewing will be held at Chapelwood Funeral Home on Thursday, March 26,2026, from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday March 27, 2026, at Chapelwood Memorial Garden.

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Arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home.

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