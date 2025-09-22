Sponsor

Carla Jo Hargrove Simpson, age 67, of Wake Village, Texas, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 20, 2025, with her husband by her side. She was born on August 1, 1958, in Texarkana, Arkansas, to Patsy Dawson and Billy Hargrove.

Carla dedicated her career to teaching science, where she touched the lives of many students with her knowledge and encouragement. Outside of the classroom, she enjoyed reading, bowling, cooking, fishing, sports, family gatherings, and especially supporting her children and grandson in everything they did.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Patsy McFerran; father, Billy Hargrove; and sister, Lisa Kelley.

Left to cherish her memory are her devoted husband, Charles Simpson; daughters, Keeley Boyer and husband Shawn of Odessa, Texas, and Melissa Sikes and husband Ryan of Texarkana, Arkansas; grandson, Blake Sikes; sister, Tammy Henderson and husband Bobby of Texarkana, Arkansas; along with numerous nieces, nephews, close friends, and extended family.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, from 4:00 to 5:30 p.m., with a memorial service to follow at 5:30 p.m. at Chapelwood Funeral Home.