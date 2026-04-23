Carla Wallen

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January 2, 1968 – April 12, 2026

Carla Genise Rawls-Wallen, 58, of New Boston, Texas, went to be with her Lord and Savior on April 12, 2026. She was born on January 2, 1968, in Texarkana, Texas.

Carla lived a life grounded in faith, service, and a deep love for her family. A devoted member of Faith Baptist Church, New Boston, Texas, she carried her faith with quiet strength and a joyful spirit. She believed in showing up for others, lending a hand when needed, and trusting God through every season of life.

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She dedicated her career to serving her community as a Police and Fire dispatcher and later, a police officer for De Kalb and New Boston Police Departments, roles that reflected her steady presence and willingness to help others in times of need. Carla had a heart for people and a natural ability to bring calm in difficult moments.

Outside of work, Carla found happiness in the outdoors. She loved camping, fishing, and spending time with those she loved most. Whether it was a weekend trip or a simple gathering, she made memories that will be cherished by her family for years to come. She had a lighthearted nature, a warm smile, and a way of making everyone feel welcome.

Carla is survived by her loving husband, Kenneth Wallen; her father, Donald Rawls, stepmother Ernestine Rawls, her children, Julia Fowler, Aaron Davlin, stepson Matthew Wallen, and granddaughter Aubrey Elizabeth Davlin, sister Sheri Gibson, and brother, Bryan Rawls.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Judy Lawler.

A memorial service will be held on May 2, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. at Faith Baptist Church, New Boston, Texas. Bro. Anthony Tropp and Bro. Tim Graham will officiate.

While her family and friends will miss her deeply, they find comfort in knowing she is at peace, reunited with loved ones, and walking in the presence of the Lord she faithfully served. Her life was a reflection of grace, and her memory will continue to be a blessing to all who knew her.

Arrangements Entrusted to Tri-State Cremation & Funeral Services.

Arrangements are under the direction of Tri-State Cremation and Funeral Services, Texarkana, Arkansas.

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