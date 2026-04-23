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September 12, 1968 – April 18, 2026

We are heartbroken to share that Dolores Floyd passed away on April 18th, 2026. She was a force of nature, funny, strong, and a true character who brought laughter wherever she went.

Dolores had a remarkable spirit. She wasnt afraid of much. People often respected her because of that fearlessness. She was a true badass, never backing down, always standing tall in the face of any challenge.

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She was loved by many. Her friendships spanned every part of her life, and she left a mark with her genuine laughter and fearless presence. People respected her not just for her strength, but for the way she stayed true to herself.

As we say goodbye, we remember her courage, her fire, and the lasting impact she had on all of us. We will carry her strength and respect with us, every single day.

Arrangements are under the direction of Tri-State Cremation and Funeral Services, Texarkana, Arkansas.

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