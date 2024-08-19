Sponsor

Carol Ann Pitt, 72, passed away peacefully at her home in Texarkana, AR, on Tuesday, August 13, 2024.

Carol was born on December 21, 1951, in Herscher, Illinois, to her parents, James and Majorie Lachner.

Carol attended both Kilgore College and Iowa State University, where she was awarded a degree in Journalism. While at college, Carol met the love of her life, Roy Pitt, whom she had been married to for 50 years. After college, she worked as a sales representative for JCM Industries for 34 years, where she oversaw the Florida Southern District. Carol enjoyed traveling frequently, often to places such as St. John’s, St. Thomas, and Porta Verde with her friends, Ron and Julie Collins, and many others. She also enjoyed quilting and was awarded for her hard work and talent at the Four States Fair. She was a member of the Women’s Republican Club. Carol will be remembered as a very elegant, loving, and kind lady.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Michael Lochner.

She is survived by her husband, Roy Pitt, of Texarkana, AR; one son and daughter-in-law, Graden and Carla Pitt, of Texarkana, AR; one granddaughter, Jayla Pitt, of Texarkana, AR; one sister, Susan Lochner, and spouse, John Harris, of Alburn, Washington; sister-in-law, Martha Lochner, of Abilene, TX, as well as many other friends.

A celebration of Carol’s life will be held at a later date.