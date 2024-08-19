Sponsor

David Ferrel Heigle, age 33, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, August 15, 2024, at a local hospital, surrounded by his family.

David was born April 19, 1991, to his parents, Joanne and Randall Heigle in Texarkana, Texas. David was a lifelong resident of Fouke, Arkansas. David was a farmer by trade but an all-around avid outdoorsman, often fishing his favorite hole at the Red River. David was a very humorous person, an animal lover, who had a giving heart, and was a great and loyal friend to many. David was a Christian by faith.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents; Dale and Betty Frakes, Lodena Heigle; and one uncle, Rodney Heigle.

He is survived by his parents, Joanne and Randall Heigle of Fouke, AR; his grandfather, Ferrel Heigle of Texarkana, TX; one brother and sister-in-law, Kenneth and Raquel of Fouke, AR; his aunts and uncles, Randy and Angela Frakes of Texarkana, AR, Bonnie Frakes of Texarkana, AR, Garry Heigle of Fouke, AR, Laurie Heigle of Fouke, AR, Todd and Kelley Heigle of Rolling Fork, MS; as well as his nephews, Nicholas and Jason Schinski; and his nieces, Allie Heigle and Lanie Heigle; and his special cat, Dena.

A funeral service for David will be held at 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, August 20, 2024, at Texarkana Funeral Home – Arkansas located at 4801 Parkway Dr, Texarkana. AR 71854.

A visitation for David will be held on Monday, August 19, from 6:00-8:00 P.M. in the chapel of Texarkana Funeral Home – Arkansas.