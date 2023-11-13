Sponsor

Carol Francis Gauntt, 85, of Maud, Texas, passed away on Friday, November 10, 2023, at a local hospital.

Carol was born on February 9, 1938, in the College Hill Community in Bowie County, Texas, to Hermans and Estelle Hawkins.

She retired from Red River Army Depot, and she was a homemaker and a member of First Baptist Church Maud.

She is preceded in death by her husband, James H. Gauntt; one son James R. (Randy) Gauntt; her parents; two brothers, Jackie N. Hawkins, and Marlon W. Hawkins; and two sisters, Betty Sue Hurst, and Ava D. Brown.

Carol is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Cindy and Mark Wheat; her son and daughter-in-law Rodney and Cynthia Gauntt, all of Maud, Texas.; five grandchildren, Shawna Hicks (Jessie) of Whitehouse, Texas, Hollyn Woodfork (Cameron) of Spokane Valley, Washington, Michael Gauntt of Portland, Oregon, Kimberly Wheat of Maud, Texas, and Krystle Sivley (Guy) of Arden, Arkansas; special niece, Rose Annette Gauntt of Whitehouse, Texas; seven great-grandchildren; one sister, Mary N. Hensley of New Boston, Texas; one brother, Buford A. Hawkins of Texarkana, Texas; numerous nieces and nephews; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, at 3:00 P.M. at Center Ridge Cemetery in Maud, Texas with Rev. James Strain officiating.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, from 6:00 – 8:00 P.M. at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

