Advertisement

Carol Gene Dabney, age 76 of New Boston, Texas passed away Monday, May 1, 2023, in a local hospital. Mr. Dabney was born April 14, 1947, in Seminole, Oklahoma to Carol and Pauline Dabney. He was retired from Red River Army Depot, a United States Air Force and Vietnam Veteran and a member of Spring Hill Baptist Church, DeKalb. He is preceded in death by his parents and a twin brother, Larry Dean Dabney.

He is survived by his wife, Faye Dabney, a sister, Dora Stewart, three daughters, Serena Dabney, Jasmine Gardiner, Christina Collins and son in law David Johnson, two sons, Stephen Dabney and partner Amanda Martorana, Stephen Collins, grandchildren, Dylan and wife Zoey Dabney, Krysten Collins, Hailey Johnson, great granddaughter, Aubrielle Lara and numerous other grand, great grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, May 6, 2023, in the Bates Rolf Chapel, New Boston, Texas with Rev. Terry Carson officiating. Interment will be in Ringwood cemetery, New Boston under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M., Friday, May 5, 2023, at the funeral home.

