Advertisement

Mrs. Doris Nell Cutchall, age 90, of Fouke, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 30, 2023.

Mrs. Cutchall was born on January 4, 1933, in Texarkana, Arkansas, and had lived in Fouke for most of her life. She was a member of the Corinth Church of Christ and was a homemaker. She was preceded in death by her parents, Melford and Doney Clark, a sister, Aneta Clark, her husband Billy Ray Cutchall, and a grandson, Cassidy Cutchall.

She loved her family and was a wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. She enjoyed the outdoors, loving to hunt, fish, and camp with her family and friends. She spent many days with her husband, traveling the country in his evangelistic work.

She is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Judy and Jess Johnson of Fouke, Arkansas; two sons and daughters-in-law, Donny and Melony Cutchall and Rayland and Robin Cutchall, all of Fouke, Arkansas; one sister, Waldene Letterman of Texarkana, Arkansas, ten grandchildren, twenty-five great-grandchildren, and nine great-great-grandchildren.

Advertisement

A celebration of her life will be at 10:00 A. M. Wednesday at the Texarkana Funeral Home Arkansas Chapel with Buddy Nall, Robby Watson, and Stan Lummus officiating. Burial will be at Corinth Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6 PM until 8 PM Tuesday.

Memorials may be made to: Corinth Church of Christ, in care of Buddy Nall, 1872 MC 39, Fouke, Arkansas, 71837.

The family will be at the home of Donny and Melony Cutchall, 6690 MC 8, Fouke, AR

